GAM Holding AG Sells 4,812 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 514,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Infosys by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 44,789 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Infosys by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Infosys by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.92 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Investec raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

