GAM Holding AG Decreases Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 389,921 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pure Storage Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

PSTG stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.