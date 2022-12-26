HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,376.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,417,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,892,000 after buying an additional 11,576,234 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7,079.2% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,014,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,293 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,003.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,480,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,079 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 45.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,379 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:HDB opened at $66.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 23.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.