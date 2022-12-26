GAM Holding AG Has $14.47 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 388,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 208,678 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies accounts for 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $14,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST opened at $39.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

