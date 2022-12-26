GAM Holding AG Acquires 8,647 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.3% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BABA opened at $85.65 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $138.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $226.81 billion, a PE ratio of 214.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
