Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,862 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.