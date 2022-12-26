Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,803 shares during the period. Omnicell accounts for approximately 1.3% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. GAM Holding AG owned 0.45% of Omnicell worth $17,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 135.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 69.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Omnicell by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Omnicell by 27.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 14.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $48.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $184.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $211,996.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,730.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $211,996.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,730.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,729 shares of company stock valued at $431,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

