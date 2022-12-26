Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 236,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $136,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $462.65 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $495.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

