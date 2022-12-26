Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Lowered by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,564 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 13,701 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.19% of Akamai Technologies worth $24,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $83.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average is $89.58.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,704.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,148 shares of company stock worth $100,116 and sold 10,240 shares worth $929,818. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

