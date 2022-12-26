GAM Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,522 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,286 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises 2.0% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $25,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Expedia Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,275 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Expedia Group by 140.4% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,862 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 93.4% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 29,777 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPE stock opened at $86.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.71.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

