Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.61 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average of $84.51.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.