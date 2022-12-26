Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $242.84 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

