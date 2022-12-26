Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $332.94 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $481.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.46.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

