The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. Southern makes up approximately 2.2% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $71.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.