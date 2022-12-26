Advocate Group LLC Has $5.30 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advocate Group LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $209.91 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.20. The company has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

