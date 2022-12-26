Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $44,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $77.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

