Randolph Co Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 42,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 54,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VB stock opened at $183.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average of $186.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.