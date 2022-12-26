Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes Position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CSA opened at $58.15 on Monday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $70.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Rating)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.