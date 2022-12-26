FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $58,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $367.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $349.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.12.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

