Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Empirical Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after buying an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,987,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,169,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,587,000 after buying an additional 39,411 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Paper Price Performance

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $34.73 on Monday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

