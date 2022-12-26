FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $50,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 263 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Illumina by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Illumina by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $191.24 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

