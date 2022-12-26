Security Financial Services INC. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $591,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT opened at $108.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.59. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $141.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.371 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

