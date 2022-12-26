6,000 Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Coursera by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Coursera by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coursera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Coursera by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 479,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $2,214,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUR. UBS Group increased their price target on Coursera to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $258,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $132,356.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $258,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,637 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

