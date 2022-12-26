400 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in American Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in American Financial Group by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 34,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 70.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,270,000 after acquiring an additional 167,239 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 135,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 39,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $137.82 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.95 and its 200 day moving average is $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

