EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $130.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.20 and its 200-day moving average is $122.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.04 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

