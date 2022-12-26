FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $85,000 in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,490,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,906,000 after buying an additional 534,406 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,089,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,636,000 after acquiring an additional 446,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Trading Up 0.2 %

KNBE opened at $24.79 on Monday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Insider Transactions at KnowBe4

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $166,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 158,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $3,881,172.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,625.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $166,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $271,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,553 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,746 in the last ninety days. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

