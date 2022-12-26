17,450 Shares in Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Incannex Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incannex Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ IXHL opened at $2.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Incannex Healthcare Limited has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Incannex Healthcare Profile

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies in Australia. It offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. The company also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis.

