FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $51,506,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 825,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 624,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 670.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 193,989 shares in the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $7.45.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,413 shares of company stock valued at $470,829 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.
Hims & Hers Health Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.