FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $74,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,717 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 267,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $172.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.41. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $201.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

