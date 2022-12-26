FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,561,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000. Amundi bought a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,692,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,249,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $13,355,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.66 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
