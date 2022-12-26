FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,561,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000. Amundi bought a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,692,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,249,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $13,355,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.66 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

