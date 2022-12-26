FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 135.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.3 %

FWONA opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.19%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,965 shares of company stock worth $1,238,951 in the last 90 days. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.