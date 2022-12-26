Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 569 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 72,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

BAB stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

