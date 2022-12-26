Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,960 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 841,096 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 175.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,267,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,599,000 after buying an additional 807,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,117,000 after buying an additional 744,912 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $32.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

