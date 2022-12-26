FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $94,000 Holdings in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in 1st Colonial Bancorp were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

1st Colonial Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:FCOB opened at $13.25 on Monday. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter.

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

