MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

MediciNova Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.00 on Monday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

MediciNova ( NASDAQ:MNOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

