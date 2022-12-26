MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2022

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

MediciNova Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.00 on Monday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.