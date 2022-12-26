Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000.
RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Stock Performance
AMAX stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.
