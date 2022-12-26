The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Acquired by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,166 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 378.9% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 161,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 127,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,039.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GEO opened at $11.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

