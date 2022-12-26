Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,740 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB opened at $49.97 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

