Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 43.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 654,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 199,107 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 207,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 63.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,669,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

