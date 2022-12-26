Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Bought by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.7% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 68,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 47.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 365,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 118,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,645.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 79,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 74,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $350,486.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,809.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $9,774,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,002,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $350,486.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,994 shares in the company, valued at $306,809.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 358,372 shares of company stock valued at $13,428,038. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

NOG opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOG. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

