362 Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Acquired by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 362 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH opened at $147.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.46 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The company had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $10.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

