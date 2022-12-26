iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,986 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3,708.8% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 193,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,740,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.85. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $107.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.241 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

