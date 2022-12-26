Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $33,000 in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Coda Octopus Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CODA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coda Octopus Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CODA opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

