4,700 Shares in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Bought by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

Epsilon Energy stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $157.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 39.03% and a net margin of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $21.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Epsilon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.