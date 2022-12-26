Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 507,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 45,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SKX stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.09.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.