KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stake Lessened by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KBR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of KBR by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 17,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE KBR opened at $52.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

