Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 645 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,576,000 after buying an additional 92,811 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $102.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

