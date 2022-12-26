Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,669 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PetIQ by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Stock Performance

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

PETQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PetIQ to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

