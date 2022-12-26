Byrne Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MITK. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MITK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $448.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $29,955.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 182,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,540.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 26,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $285,882.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,453.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $29,955.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 182,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,540.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,298 shares of company stock worth $549,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

