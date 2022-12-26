Byrne Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New York Times by 3,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 656.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Stock Performance

New York Times stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NYT. TheStreet raised New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

